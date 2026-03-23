SYDNEY - Share markets slid in Asia on Monday ​while U.S. bond yields hit eight-month ⁠peaks as the United States and Iran traded escalating threats and Israel planned for "weeks" more fighting, sending oil prices on another roller-coaster ride.

Iran said on Sunday ‌it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours if U.S. President Donald Trump followed through with a threat to hit Iran's electricity grid in 48 hours, extinguishing any hope ​of an early end to the war, now in its fourth week. Trump warned Iran had two days to fully open the vital Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively closed for most vessels ​with little prospect ​of naval protection for shipping.

Japan's Nikkei fell 3.8%, bringing losses for March so far to over 13%. South Korea's market shed 5.2%, making a 12% drop for the month.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 2.5%, while Chinese blue chips dropped 1.9%.

Oil prices were again choppy with Brent last ⁠up 0.4% at $112.62 a barrel, and 55% higher on the month so far. U.S. crude gained 0.8% to $98.98.

Near-term supplies have been aided by the U.S. allowing Iranian and Russian oil to be sold from tankers, but the growing risk of longer-term shortages was lifting futures down the curve. September Brent, for instance, was up $1 at $92.90 suggesting high prices were here to stay.

"The war could still go on for many weeks yet and see oil prices rise say to $150 a barrel," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy ​at fund manager AMP. "And the ‌steady destruction of energy infrastructure ⁠means it will take longer to ⁠get supply back to normal."

"It's also worth noting that past oil shocks unfolded over many months in terms of the rise in oil prices as the full impact became clearer – ​it was over about 4 months in 1973 and a year in 1979."

Analysts at HSBC noted Singapore jet fuel was up ‌175% this year to a multi-decade high, while Asian liquefied natural gas had climbed 130%. Bunker fuel used ⁠in shipping had blown out, raising the cost of transporting goods, while surging fertiliser prices will make food more expensive.

International Energy Agency boss Fatih Birol warned the crisis was "very severe" and worse than the two oil shocks of the 1970s put together.

SAY GOODBYE TO RATE CUTS

For Europe, EUROSTOXX 50 futures and DAX futures both slid 1.2%, while FTSE futures fell 0.8%. On Wall Street, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.3%.

The inflationary pulse from energy has seen markets abandon hopes for further monetary easing globally and swing to pricing in rate hikes across most developed nations.

Futures have wiped out expectations for 50 basis points of easing from the Federal Reserve this year, with even a small chance the next move could be up.

The hawkish sea change has hammered bonds and sent yields climbing, adding to borrowing costs for many governments already struggling with deficits and debt.

The prospect of higher costs and softer consumer demand has clouded the outlook for corporate profits, while the jump in yields made ‌equity valuations look ever more stretched.

The energy shock, combined with pressure on fiscal budgets from higher defence ⁠spending, saw double-digit increases in bond yields globally last week.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields hit an eight-month top of 4.4150%, ​having climbed a steep 44 basis points since the war began.

The heightened volatility in markets has tended to benefit the U.S. dollar as a store of liquidity. The U.S. is also a net energy exporter, giving it a relative advantage over Europe and much of Asia, which are net importers.

The euro was a shade lower at $1.1545, but some way from major supports ​at $1.1409 and $1.1392.

The dollar was ‌0.1% firmer versus the yen at 159.50 , just off a 20-month top of 159.88, with investors wary in case a break ⁠of 160.00 triggers intervention from Japan.

In commodity markets, gold slipped ​2.6% to $4,371 an ounce , having lost ground as investors wager on higher interest rates globally.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Lincoln Feast)