Riyadh – Anmat Technology for Trading Company is set to begin listing its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

The company will float 5 million shares, equivalent to 11.63% of its share capital, under the symbol 9639, according to a bourse disclosure.

Tadawul highlighted that the stock will be trading at daily and static price fluctuation limits of +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) greenlighted the company’s Nomu listing last December.

