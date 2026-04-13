Saudi-based Al Kuzama Trading Company has announced that it had signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 25% stake in Unique Food Catering Company for SAR35 million ($9.33 million), following a previously announced memorandum of understanding.

The acquisition is part of the company's strategy to expand in the food and beverage sector and diversify its investment portfolio, stated the company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Established in 2013, Al Kuzama Trading is a specialised company in the hospitality sector, offering a diverse range of services that meet the needs of individuals and businesses at the highest quality standards.

The transaction will be funded through internal resources and available credit facilities, it stated.

A major regional player, Unique Food Catering Company, owned by Bandar Khalid Abu Saman, operates in the restaurant, fast food and breakfast segments. Its revenues have witnessed steady growth surging to SAR59.4 million in 2025 from SAR39.87 million the year before.

Al Kuzama said the agreement includes customary terms and remains subject to regulatory approvals, including clearance from the General Authority for Competition.

On the financial impact of the transaction, the company said it will be reflected after completion of the share transfer.-TradeArabia News Service

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