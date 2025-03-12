Cairo – Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork achieved consolidated net profits after tax amounting to EGP 1.14 billion in 2024, up from EGP 344.36 million in 2023.

Revenues from contracts with customers hit EGP 4.31 billion last year, versus EGP 2.55 billion in 2023, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hiked year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 18.63 at the end of December 2024 from EGP 5.42.

Standalone Financials

Acrow Misr posted higher standalone net profits after tax at EGP 928.85 million as of 31 December 2024, compared to EGP 332.23 million in 2023.

Non-consolidated basic and diluted EPS jumped to EGP 14.87 in 2024 from EGP 5.27 a year earlier. Meanwhile, the revenues soared to EGP 3.86 billion from EGP 2.07 billion.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, Acrow Misr recorded consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 748.38 million, versus EGP 347.08 million in 9M-23.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher