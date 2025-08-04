Abu Dhabi – The net profits after tax of Abu Dhabi Aviation Company dropped to AED 394.42 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, compared to AED 722.18 million a year earlier.

Revenues from contracts with customers jumped to AED 3.63 billion in H1-25 from AED 3.23 billion in H1-24, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.29 in the first six months (6M) of 2025, versus AED 0.89 at the end of June 2024.

Quarterly Financials

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company’s net profits reached AED 179.09 million, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 695.36 million.

The revenues jumped to AED 1.65 billion in Q2-25 from AED 1.54 billion in Q2-24, while the basic and diluted EPS declined to AED 0.13 from AED 0.73.

As of 31 March 2025, Abu Dhabi Aviation witnessed YoY higher net profits at AED 215.32 million, compared to AED 26.81 million.

