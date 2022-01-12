UAE-based energy firm Dana Gas and its partner Crescent Petroleum said gas production from their operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), grew 50 percent to hit a record 452 million cubic feet of gas per day (MMscf/d) at the end of 2021.

Process improvements at the Khor Mor gas plant led to production growing from 305 MMscf/d in 2018, the energy firms said in a statement on Wednesday.

Further planned improvements include:

Implementing the $630 million KM250 expansion project at the plant which will increase total capacity by an additional 55 percent to 700 MMscf/d by April 2023.

Preparing to drill up to five development wells, which are scheduled to commence production in March 2022.

Planning a further KM500 train that would raise production to almost 1 billion cubic feet per day.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum, the oldest private oil & gas company in the Middle East, jointly operate the Khor Mor and Chemchemal gas fields on behalf of the Pearl Petroleum consortium, supplying the gas which enables electricity generation in the KRI, and producing close to 16,000 barrels of condensate and 1,000 tonnes of LPG per day.

Total investment by the Pearl Petroleum consortium exceeds $2.3 billion to date, with total cumulative production of over 360 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of natural gas and liquids. The supply of gas to power plants in Erbil, Chemchemal and Bazian provides over 80 percent of the KRI’s power generation and has resulted in significant fuel cost savings through substitution of diesel, the company said.

