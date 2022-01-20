HAMBURG- Turkey's state grain board TMO bought an estimated 345,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender for the same volume on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender is believed to have been completed and no more purchases are expected, traders said.

Purchases in TMO’s tenders are provisional and subject to final confirmation in coming days. Purchases can be cancelled completely.

The tender seeks shipment between Feb. 15 and March 10 to various Turkish ports.

Supplies already in warehouses in Turkey can be offered in the tender.

Dealers say some exporters have made advance shipments to Turkey to escape rises in Russian grain export taxes, which are being increased in stages to conserve Russia's domestic supplies.

The tender continues recent strong grain import demand from Turkey to ensure good domestic supplies after the country’s crops suffered drought damage last summer.

Traders said these purchases were made in dollars per tonne c&f or price ex-warehouse, with port of delivery, tonnes sold, seller, price and whether supplied from warehouses in Turkey: Port Tonnes Seller Price If warehouse Iskenderun 25,000 Yayla $325.70 warehouse Iskenderun 25,000 Solaris $325.60 warehouse Iskenderun 25,000 Grain Star $325.80 warehouse Mersin 50,000 Viterra $331.20 warehouse Izmir 25,000 Yayla $331.80 warehouse Izmir 25,000 Yayla $326.80 Derince 25,000 Yayla $321.60 Band?rma 25,000 AP Grain $321.00 Band?rma 25,000 Viterra $326.10 warehouse Tekirdag 25,000 MKM $316.00 Samsun 25,000 Bek Tarim $322.80 warehouse Samsun 25,000 Rolweg $317.80 Trabzon 10,000 Aston $316.90 Trabzon 10,000 GTCS $317.00

