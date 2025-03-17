Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the largest hotel franchising companies, has continued to expand its presence in Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA) in 2024.

The company executed 83 contracts and opened over 50 hotels, adding over 6,400 rooms, including France, India, Spain, Türkiye, and Portugal.

This growth contributed to Wyndham's 5% year-over-year growth of its global development pipeline to a record 252,000 rooms. The EMEA region also achieved strong RevPAR growth of 10% in 2024.

"Wyndham's strong momentum in 2024 underscores the strength of our diverse brand portfolio and growing regional demand. We continue to strengthen our presence in key markets across EMEA where we lead while expanding into high-growth segments such as extended stay, branded residences as well as reinforcing our position in midscale. At the same time, our growth in the upscale segments with Dolce by Wyndham expanding across Europe and new destinations like France, India, and the UAE, presents exciting opportunities for our business partners. As we continue to grow, we’re focused on delivering long-term value in line with our Owner First strategies while meeting consumer demands and providing exceptional experiences for travellers”, said Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham's growth across EMEA in 2024 reflects the company's strategic expansion in key markets, leveraging strong brand recognition and increasing demand for diverse offerings.

As international tourist arrivals are expected to grow in 2025, the Company remains focused on strengthening its presence in high-potential destinations.

Key growth highlights in 2024 include building on an industry-leading presence in Türkiye, strengthening Ramada throughout the Middle East and South Asia, and capturing midscale demand with Ramada Encore by Wyndham.

Dolce by Wyndham now has 12 hotels across the region, playing an integral role in Wyndham's growing upscale portfolio.

Notable openings include Dolce by Wyndham Barcelona Resort, a stunning golf retreat in the heart of Penedès wine country, and Dolce by Wyndham Çeşme Alaçatı, the first Dolce resort in Türkiye.

Wyndham also celebrated multiple notable signings in the EMEA region in 2024, including expanding in India with Microtel, building Wyndham's presence in Portugal, and developing branded residences.

In collaboration with IDILIQ Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham Grand La Cala Golf Residences on the Costa del Sol in April 2026, Wyndham Residences in Piraeus in December 2025, and Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Halkidiki, Greece, in May 2026.

Wyndham's continued growth in the EMEA region is powered by the Wyndham Advantage, which includes more than $325 million in innovative technology investments over the past six years, access to best-in-class technology from industry-leading providers, and a growing member base of approximately 114 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards members globally. -TradeArabia News Service

