Bookings for economy return travel in November and December from UAE increased by 83% in August compared to the previous month, with the Philippines and India leading the list, said Skyscanner, a leading travel marketplace.

The most popular trip length is two weeks to a month (43% of bookings), it added;

Top winter destinations for UAE travellers:

1. Philippines

2. India

3. Pakistan

4. UK

5. Qatar

6. Egypt

7. Turkey

8. Thailand

9. USA

10. Ireland

Live Skyscanner winter deals for UAE travellers using ‘everywhere’ search:

Abu Dhabi to Catania, Italy (direct economy return flight) 16-28 November: AED241 ($65.60)

Abu Dhabi to Athens (direct economy return fight) 22-29 November: AED279

Sharjah to Istanbul (direct economy return flight) 1-15 November: AED560

Abu Dhabi to Malé (direct economy return flight) 19-29 November: AED662

Saudi winter trends

Bookings for economy return travel in November and December from Saudi Arabia soar by 106% in August compared to the previous month.

The most popular trip length is 1-2 weeks (35% of bookings).

Top winter destinations for Saudi travellers:

1. Turkey

2. Philippines

3. India

4. UAE

5. UK

6. Thailand

7. Egypt

8. Pakistan

9. Indonesia

10. Italy

Live Skyscanner winter deals for Saudi travellers using ‘everywhere’ search:

Damman to Vienna (direct economy return flight) 5-12 November: SAR 340

Damman to Rome (direct economy return flight) 14-25 November: SAR 370

Damman to Cairo (direct economy return flight) 13-20 November: SAR 758

Riyadh to Istanbul (direct economy return flight) 2-7 November: SAR 1387

Skyscanner Travel Expert Ayoub El Mamoun said: “We’re continuing to see booking behaviours return to pre-pandemic and seasonal norms with travellers keen to make the most of their trips following a long period of lockdowns and stop-start travel restrictions. We’ve seen Saudi Arabia bookings for November and December breaks increase by 106% in August compared to the previous month and, in the UAE, bookings for the same winter period increased by 83% in August versus July as travellers look beyond summer and towards winter for their next travel plans.

“The cost of travel will be top of mind for many holidaymakers thinking of a break this year and planning for 2023. Signing up to Skyscanner’s price alerts is a great way to keep on top of price changes to your favourite destination, meaning you’ll be the first in the know for any price drops. Searching by multiple dates and airports will also give you the best chance of a bargain. Skyscanner’s ‘whole month’ and ‘everywhere’ search tools help you do that with a few clicks so you can pick up a bargain.”

“Mix and matching the airlines you choose to fly with can seriously cut costs. Fares don’t have to be booked as returns, look at flying out with one airline and back with another or out of one airport and back into another,” Mamoun added.

