Wingie Enuygun Group, a leading online travel marketplace in the Mena region, and Sabre Corporation, a technology provider to the travel industry, have renewed their multiyear GDS agreement to help drive international growth.

Wingie Enuygun has been working with Sabre for more than seven years, delivering on its vision to help today’s traveller to save time and money. Under the renewal agreement, Wingie Enuygun will be using Sabre Red 360 to deliver highly personalized offers for its customers, by deploying intelligent and consultative services and features on the wingie.com, wingie.ae, sa.wingie.com and enuygun.com domains.

“We are excited to extend our longstanding relationship with Wingie Enuygun,” said Altug Bekdemir, General Manager, Sabre Turkey. “The online sector is at the forefront of travel’s recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Wingie Enuygun to position itself for growth. Wingie Enuygun’s decision to extend its partnership with Sabre will enable the company to tap into increased traveller demand through this time of ‘ revenge travel’ and beyond.”

Wingie Enuygun will use Sabre’s marketplace of more than 400 airlines, 750,000 hotel properties, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car rental and cruise providers, to sell customized travel packages from suppliers around the world.

“We have a great relationship with Sabre, based on many years of mutual trust. By renewing our contract with Sabre and updating our performance through Sabre’s advanced technologies, we aim to provide the seamless, quality service that our millions of users seek, thereby improving their travel experience,” said Wingie Enuygun CEO and founder, Çağlar Erol.

