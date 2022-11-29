RIYADH — The Eastern Province Mayoralty announced on Sunday the start of work on the waterfront development project in Al-Khobar.



The mayoralty said that the project aims to enhance the quality of life, preserve the values of sustainability, adhere to the environmental quality of the waterfront, and create the required balance between urban development and the environment.



It noted that the waterfront development project in the Arabian Gulf covers an area of more than 85,000 square meters and a length of more than 1,200 meters.



Al-Khobar Waterfront is located on Amir Turki Street in the public parks of the Prime Corniche area of Al-Khobar, a vibrant commercial district, surrounded by five-star hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers. Defining a new dimension in tourism and recreational services, it is the first mixed leisure entertainment and recreational development in the Eastern Province.



It provides over 1 million square feet of mixed-use space and comprises a shopping center in front of a Traditional Souk, a Sports Complex, and a Marina & Club located near the waterfront.

