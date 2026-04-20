W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio, has opened W Riyadh – KAFD, marking its debut in Saudi Arabia.

Located in the King Abdullah Financial District, the hotel is positioned within Riyadh’s key business and lifestyle hub and is designed as a social and dining destination with curated programming and the brand’s signature Whatever/Whenever service.

“The opening of W Riyadh – KAFD is a significant moment for the brand as it enters Saudi Arabia and reinforces our commitment to redefining luxury lifestyle hospitality across the Middle East,” said Helen Leighton, Vice President, Luxury Brands, EMEA. “W Hotels has always been rooted in creativity and culture, and W Riyadh – KAFD is an expression of the brand’s design ethos, anticipatory service evolution, and immersive programming.”

Designed by LW Design, the interiors draw on Saudi heritage through references to Najdi textiles, Al Sadu weaving patterns, and desert-inspired stone and marble finishes.

The lobby blends open social spaces with quieter areas, highlighted by a large tapestry by Saudi artist Abdulnasser Gharem and sculptural elements reflecting traditional craftsmanship.

The W Lounge reinterprets Bedouin gathering spaces with circular seating and sunken tables.

The hotel features 210 guestrooms, including 17 suites, two penthouse suites, and the W Penthouse.

Rooms showcase rich tones, geometric textiles, and bilingual artwork.

The expansive W Penthouse includes living and dining areas, a gym, steam and sauna facilities, and design elements inspired by traditional prayer beads.

W Riyadh also introduces multiple dining venues, including Sira, offering Latin American cuisine with open-fire cooking; Beni, a coffee and ice cream concept; and WET Deck, a poolside space with Mediterranean-inspired dishes.

An upcoming outdoor lounge, Sahari, will host late-night entertainment and events.

Wellness facilities include the AWAY Spa and FIT gym, while the hotel also offers 15 meeting rooms and a ballroom, reinforcing its role as a lifestyle, business, and social hub in Riyadh.

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