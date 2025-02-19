RIYADH — Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh announced that the number of visitors to the fifth edition of Riyadh Season has reached 20 million.

The season witnesses this record number of visitors for the first time in its history since its launch in 2019. This reflects the unprecedented turnout for the season's events and the unique diversity it offers.



The season’s crossing of the 20 million visitor mark confirms its position as one of the largest entertainment events in the world, while continuing to provide new and innovative experiences that enhance Riyadh’s position as a global entertainment destination.



The season enjoys a distinctive reputation that makes its zones a major stop for visitors to Riyadh from within and outside the Kingdom, as it continues to attract visitors in huge numbers. The season's various zones witness the presence of huge number of visitors, especially in "Boulevard World", "Boulevard City", and "Boulevard Runway." These zones provide exceptional entertainment experiences that include artistic and musical performances, the latest international games, in addition to restaurants and cafes that offer the finest food experience, representing diverse cultures.



The mild winter weather and public holidays have contributed to the tremendous turnout of the public to various zones of the season, where “Dunes of Arabia” attracted adventure and camping enthusiasts. “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” exhibition, being held at the Saudi National Museum, also drew wide interest from fashion and art lovers, while “The Groves” zone attracted visitors with its unique atmosphere, international restaurants and live music performances, reflecting the diversity of options offered by the season.



Major events, such as boxing matches, martial arts, and padel competitions are also witnessing tremendous turnout, in addition to artistic concerts that host a selection of distinguished stars and fans.

