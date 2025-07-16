Salalah: Omran Group, the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development, announced notable progress in the early-stage development of Janaen Salalah—a pioneering agritourism project located in Arzat, Salalah. This initiative forms part of Oman’s broader strategy to diversify its economy by integrating sustainable tourism with agriculture-based investments.

As part of the ongoing development efforts, H.H. Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and Dr. Saud bin Hamoud Al Habsi, Minister of Agricultural, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources, conducted a field visit to the project site, accompanied by senior officials from the Group and other key stakeholders.

During the visit, they were briefed on the project’s key components, development phases, and latest updates. The visit also included the ceremonial planting of the first coconut trees, marking the beginning of the initial cultivation phase. This milestone represents a key step in the broader vision to transform the site into a productive landscape that aligns with the project’s agritourism goals.

Developed under the Agritourism Development Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Omran Group, Janaen aims to position Sultanate of Oman as a regional leader in agritourism by combining agricultural activity, hospitality, recreation, and community living in one integrated setting.

Spanning over 5.5 million square metres, the project’s masterplan outlines a well-integrated mix of components, including farm-based accommodations, coconut and papaya processing facilities, educational and recreational areas, and a retail village—all thoughtfully designed to create a dynamic and immersive agritourism experience for both residents and visitors.

In preparation for the official construction launch, several foundational activities have been completed as part of Phase 1.

These include the finalisation of the concept masterplan design, which outlines the strategic integration of agricultural and tourism components. A comprehensive feasibility study has confirmed the project’s viability, leading to a formal commitment to initiate Phase 1. Additionally, the project has secured an Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) licence from the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism—a key milestone that allows for foreign ownership and enhances investment potential. An experienced agriculture contractor has also been appointed, and initial plantation works are now underway.

Once completed, Janaen Salalah will comprise 250 residential units, a 5-star hotel with 128 keys, and purpose-built zones for eco-recreation, edutainment, and wellness. These features will be complemented by vibrant public spaces and year-round programming that highlight Oman’s agricultural heritage and natural landscapes—offering a destination that balances lifestyle, learning, and leisure.

“This development reflects our ongoing commitment to pioneering sustainable tourism models that drive investment, support local agriculture, and create engaging visitor experiences rooted in Oman’s natural heritage,” said Mundher Al Moosawi, Board of Managers Member at Janaen.

The development aligns with Oman Vision 2040, particularly under the Competitive Economy and Environmental Sustainability pillars. It contributes to national priorities such as economic diversification, governorate development, public-private partnerships, and environmental stewardship—positioning Janaen Salalah as a model for responsible, value-driven tourism growth.

As Omran Group approaches the launch of the next phase of the Janaen Salalah development, efforts are accelerating to position it as a model destination that embodies innovation, enhances added value, and contributes to sustainable economic returns in collaboration with our strategic partners.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

