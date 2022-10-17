The UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has partnered with Ojimah, a travel technology platform supporting sustainable tourism, to make positive storytelling and digitalization key drivers of tourism recovery across Africa.

Building on UNWTO Agenda for Africa – Tourism for Inclusive Growth, the new agreement will see the two parties work together around shared goals and priorities. As a multichannel platform with reach across the continent, Ojimah will advocate for ‘Brand Africa’, enhancing the image of the region on the global stage through positive stories from across the tourism sector.

The agreement will also see UNWTO and Ojimah collaborate in supporting the digital transformation of African tourism, with the aim of both enhancing the tourist experience and helping destinations become more competitive and resilient as they recover from the impacts of the pandemic. Additionally, recognizing the sector’s potential to advance sustainable development and growth, the partnership will focus on supporting local communities, including through the creation of jobs.

Looking beyond the short-term recovery of African tourism, the Memorandum of Understanding signed by UNWTO and Ojimah also sets out plans to work with African governments to enhance connectivity across the continent. Priorities include embracing innovation to improve visa facilitation policies, above all through the expansion of e-visas, allowing for smooth and seamless travel between destinations.

To advance all of these goals, the partnership will also focus on capacity building, with key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, to be supported in their shift to digital and branding initiatives.

The MoU between UNWTO and Ojimah was signed within the framework of the 65th UNWTO Regional Commission for Africa, Arusha and will remain in force until the end of 2024.

