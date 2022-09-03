JEDDAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has clarified that there are no specified airports for the arrival of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The pilgrim can enter and leave vis any international or regional airport in the country.



The ministry said the maximum duration of stay for pilgrims on Umrah visa in the Kingdom is 90 days and they are free to move between Makkah, Madinah and all other Saudi cities.



The ministry explained that pilgrims can plan the Umrah program and apply for visas through the electronic platforms approved for Umrah services for individuals.



Umrah visit must be authorized on the Eatmarna app to ensure that the pilgrim is not infected with coronavirus or has contacted an infected person. Registration on the Eatmarna app and the issuance of Umrah permits requires a valid visa to enter Saudi Arabia.

