An exclusive limited-edition programme tailored for travel agents in the UAE, promoting Uzbekistan holiday packages for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr Holidays, has been launched.

Under the programme, travel agents in the UAE stand to earn shopping vouchers for each Eid Al Fitr package sold, with a minimum of two passengers sent to Uzbekistan. The sales duration for these exclusive Eid Al Fitr packages to Uzbekistan spans from March 1 to April 1, 2024.

This offer provides travel agents with the opportunity to chart out holiday plans for their clients in one of Central Asia's most captivating destinations.

The initiative highlights the significance of the UAE market for Uzbekistan Tourism and aims to boost the country's tourism sector, a statement said. The programme seeks to elevate the travel experience of families, friends and individuals, facilitating and encouraging travel Eid Al Fitr holidays, marking the end of Ramadan.

Spokesperson at the National PR Centre of Uzbekistan, said: “We are thrilled about this exclusive limited edition of incentive programme for travel agents in the UAE to promote Uzbekistan holiday packages for Eid Al Fitr.

“Uzbekistan boasts a diverse range of attractions, from its stunning landscapes to its vibrant cultural tapestry, and we believe this initiative will encourage more travellers to explore the beauty of our country during this special holiday season.”

Uzbekistan is renowned for its ancient cities, UNESCO World Heritage sites, and delicious cuisine. Travellers have a chance to explore the historic city of Samarkand with its majestic Registan Square to wandering through the streets of Bukhara and experiencing the hospitality of local communities.

