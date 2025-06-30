A recent report by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) revealed that the UAE's travel and tourism sector delivered an exceptional performance in 2024.

The sector contributed AED257.3 billion ($70.1 billion) to the national GDP, accounting for 13% of the economy. This marks a 3.2% increase from 2023 and a remarkable 26% growth compared to 2019, one of the highest growth rates globally and regionally in terms of tourism’s contribution to economic development, reported WAM.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the sector’s achievements, stating, “In a new indicator of the strength and diversity of our national economy, the WTTC report highlights the exceptional achievements of the UAE tourism sector. International visitor spending exceeded AED217 billion last year, with domestic tourism expenditure reaching AED57 billion. The UAE ranks among the world’s top seven destinations for international tourist spending, surpassing countries that have been in this industry for centuries.”

He added, “We welcome tourists, delight in attracting investors, embrace talent, and build the best environment for living, tourism, and visitation. Welcome to the world.”

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, emphasised that the UAE has placed tourism at the heart of its strategy to drive economic diversification and sustainable growth. He credited the nation’s success to proactive initiatives and strategic tourism plans that have positioned the UAE as a unique and attractive global destination.

These efforts include strengthening infrastructure across the seven emirates, enhancing the appeal of tourism-related investments, and showcasing the country's rich cultural and experiential diversity. Significant improvements in airport and travel infrastructure have also contributed to the country’s elevated standing in global travel and tourism.

Al Marri also noted, “Just days ago, the UAE achieved a historic milestone in the tourism sector with the election of Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Today’s WTTC results reaffirm the wisdom of our leadership’s vision in enhancing the competitiveness of our tourism sector, creating employment opportunities for Emiratis, and further cementing our position as a global tourism powerhouse.”

“These achievements underscore that the UAE tourism sector is confidently progressing toward the goals set out in the UAE Tourism Strategy 2031. The strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the national GDP to AED450 billion and raise the number of hotel guests to 40 million annually by the next decade.”

He noted that national efforts are ongoing to develop a fully integrated tourism ecosystem, guided by international best practices. These efforts include strengthening engagement with key regional and international tourism markets, expanding the range of tourism offerings, and enhancing service quality to provide comprehensive and enriching experiences for visitors from around the world.

“These initiatives are in line with the UAE vision We the UAE 2031, and they aim to elevate the country's status as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations in the coming decade,” he concluded.

Regarding international tourism, the WTTC report highlighted that the UAE continues to assert its position as one of the world’s leading travel destinations. In 2024, the country welcomed international visitors from a diverse range of key markets, including India: 14%, United Kingdom: 8%, Russia: 8%, China: 5%, Saudi Arabia: 5%, and rest of the world: 60%.

This broad geographical distribution reflects the UAE’s growing global appeal and the effectiveness of its flexible and inclusive tourism policies in attracting a wide array of visitors.

The report further revealed that international visitor spending in the UAE reached AED217.3 billion ($59.2 billion) in 2024, marking a 5.8% increase from 2023 and a 30.4% rise compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism spending also witnessed strong growth, reaching AED57.6 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2024, an increase of 2.4% over 2023 and a remarkable 41% rise compared to 2019.

These figures underscore both the resilience and upward momentum of the UAE’s tourism sector across international and domestic fronts, further solidifying its position as a premier global destination.

The WTTC report projects that international visitor spending in the UAE will rise by 5.2% in 2025, reaching approximately AED228.5 billion. Meanwhile, domestic tourism spending is expected to grow by 4.3%, hitting AED60 billion by the end of the year.

The report also highlighted that leisure tourism accounted for 84.7% of total tourism expenditure in the UAE in 2024, while business tourism represented 15.3%. This demonstrates the sector’s adaptability and its ability to balance both recreational and commercial tourism demands.

Moreover, the breakdown of spending showed that 79% of total tourism expenditure came from international visitors, while 21% was attributed to domestic tourists.

The report further emphasised that despite the UAE’s rapid tourism sector growth, the country has remained firmly committed to environmental standards and sustainability goals. In 2023, carbon emissions linked to tourism activities accounted for only 13.3% of the nation’s total emissions, reflecting the UAE’s strategic focus on integrating sustainability across its tourism landscape.

This performance aligns with the UAE’s broader vision to promote sustainable practices across all sectors — ensuring that tourism growth goes hand-in-hand with environmental responsibility and long-term ecological balance.

On the social front, the report highlighted that women accounted for 16.3% of the direct workforce in the UAE’s travel and tourism sector in 2023. Additionally, youth aged 15–24 years made up 9.7% of the total employment in the sector, reflecting its growing role in empowering both women and younger generations within the national labour market.

From a fiscal perspective, the tourism and travel sector generated $8.6 billion in tax revenues in 2023, representing 5.4% of total government revenues. This underscores the sector’s increasing financial significance and its vital contribution to the country’s public treasury.

On the global level, the report stated that the travel and tourism sector contributed $10.9 trillion to the global GDP in 2024, representing 10% of the world economy. This reflects an 8.5% increase compared to 2023 and a 6% rise compared 2019.

Looking ahead, the sector’s contribution is projected to reach $11.7 trillion in 2025, which would mark a 6.7% increase over 2024 and a 13% growth over 2019, underscoring the sustained recovery and expansion of global tourism.

The report also highlighted the sector’s robust role in job creation, with 356.6 million jobs generated worldwide in 2024, accounting for 10.6% of total global employment. This represents a 6.2% increase from 2023 and a 5.6% increase from 2019.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

