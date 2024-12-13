The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has ramped up its preparations to ensure the utmost care and support for UAE nationals traveling or residing abroad during the winter travel season.

Focused on addressing citizens’ needs promptly and efficiently, the ministry has taken proactive steps to deliver seamless and comprehensive services throughout this period.

In line with its commitment to safeguarding UAE nationals, the ministry has implemented robust strategies to guarantee continuous assistance. Advanced systems and methodologies have been deployed to address emergencies and inquiries around the clock, ensuring swift and effective responses to challenges faced by Emirati travelers while abroad.

Mrs. Bushra Almatrushi, Director of the UAE Nationals Affairs Department at MoFA, emphasized that the Ministry is fully aligned with the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership. By embracing digital transformation and simplifying processes, the Ministry ensures that UAE nationals can access its services effortlessly through the official website and smartphone application.

Travelers are advised to plan ahead, make bookings through trusted platforms, avoid carrying significant amounts of cash or valuable items, and select accommodations that meet rigorous safety and security standards. They are further encouraged to familiarize themselves with destination-specific travel guidelines, accessible through the ministry’s website and smart application, to ensure a safe and informed journey.

As part of its commitment to providing immediate support and assistance to UAE nationals in emergency situations, the Ministry urges travelers to save the designated emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad: 0097180024, which operates 24/7.

The Ministry emphasises the importance of not hesitating to call this number when needed. Furthermore, UAE travelers are encouraged to register for the “Twajudi” service via the ministry’s website (www.mofa.gov.ae) or the smart application UAEMOFA.

For general inquiries or to request services, UAE nationals can contact the ministry’s call center at 0097180044444.