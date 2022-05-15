The Minister of Heritage and Tourism issued a decision on Sunday to amend some provisions of the executive regulations of the Tourism Law according to the types and categories of the tourist facility and the duration of the license.

The decision also included licenses for practicing tourism guide jobs, amounting to OMR 50 for non-Omanis for all categories, OMR 20 for the first category, and OMR10 for the second and third category.

His Excellency Salem Al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, issued Resolution No. 75/2022 amending some provisions of the executive regulations of the Tourism Law.

The decision included hotels, tourist institutions, and the licensing of high-end art teams

In the regulation, a license is granted to manage and exploit existing hotel facilities on the time-sharing system, with a fee of OMR5,000 for a year.

A tourist camp license is granted for a period of 5 years at a fee of OMR1,000, and OMR75 is the value of fees for licensing travel and tourism offices for a period of two years.

The value of fees for granting a license to recruit high-end art teams for tourism establishments ranges between OMR500 and OMR400, depending on the category of the establishment.

