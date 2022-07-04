Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the kingdom's national flag carrier, has announced the official launch of its new direct flights to the Greek island of Mykonos.

Nestled in the middle of the Cyclades island group in the Aegean Sea, Mykonos is one of the most popular Greek islands. The island is famous for its pristine beaches, vibrant nightlife and summer parties, and delectable Mediterranean cuisine.

The national carrier will operate three-flights-a-week on the Riyadh-Mykonos seasonal route until the end of August.

A ceremony to mark the inauguration of the new route was held at Saudia’s Alfursan International Lounge at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

It was attended by Alexis Konstantopoulos, the Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Saudi Arabia and Essam Akhonbay, VP Marketing and Product Management of Saudia were present at the event.

Acccording to Saudia, the new route will operate three return trips weekly with flights departing on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays.

The outbound SV193 flight from Riyadh’s King Khaled International Airport (RUH) to Mykonos-Manto Mavrogenous Airport (JMK) will have a total flight time of 3 hours and 55 minutes while the SV194 inbound from Mykonos to Riyadh will take a flying time of 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Akhonbay said: "With the opening of the new Riyadh-Mykonos route, we have furthered our efforts to connect guests with the most in-demand travel destinations across the globe and enhance Saudi Arabia’s connectivity to the world."

"It also signifies our ongoing commitment in our role as the “Wings of Vision 2030” to driving growth and development in the Kingdom’s travel and tourism sector," he added.

According to him, the service is operated with state-of-the-art Airbus A320 aircraft, in a two-class configuration with 20 seats in Business Class and 90 seats in Guest Class.

Saudia’s award-winning Business Class service features fully flatbed seats; dine-on-demand cuisine and spacious cabin interiors. All guests onboard have access to the flag-carrier’s inflight entertainment system, which features more than 5,000 entertainment hours and WiFi connectivity, he added.

