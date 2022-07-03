Saudia has announced the launch of its direct flights connecting the kingdom’s commercial centre Jeddah with the second most populous city in Spain; Barcelona.

The Saudia announcement comes in line with a series of new international travel routes under the agreement with the Air Connectivity Program.

It is aimed at further supporting the development of the Saudi Tourism Sector aligning with the Kingdom’s objectives of Vision 2030.

The flight from Jeddah to Barcelona took off today (July 2) at 10:20am after a celebratory event held at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Fursan International Lounge and at the boarding gate for the new route.

The event was attended by Essam Akhonbay, VP of Marketing and Product Management in Saudia, the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Spain in Saudi Arabia, Ricardo Mor Sola, as well as Rashed Alshammari, the VP of Commercial and Sultan Otaify the VP of Strategy and Communication from the Air Connectivity Program to commemorate the inaugural flight route.

After the seasonal operations and starting on August 30, the route will become a scheduled twice-a-week service in collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program.

Akhonbay said: "This collaboration benefits Saudia’s strategic objective of bringing the world to Saudi Arabia. The direct scheduled flights to and from Barcelona all year round will increase the tourism and business traffic between the two destinations."

"Saudia’s new route connecting Jeddah to Barcelona will further utilize the airline’s extensive fleet, catering to guests with a range of convenient check-in methods, high-quality onboard services, and a comfortable flight experience that underlines the flag carrier’s commitment to excellence," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).