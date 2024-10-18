Riyadh: The Saudi Tourism Authority and Thouq organization have signed an agreement aimed at unifying visions and efforts, exploring ways for joint cooperation, and launching several initiatives and campaigns to improve the tourist experience and ensure the sustainability of tourist sites for future generations by raising awareness and promoting behaviors aligned with public decency standards.



This agreement entails the exchange of data and expertise, identifying areas for improvement, and launching awareness campaigns in collaboration with the authorities overseeing tourist destinations and sites.

It also involves coordinating with all relevant entities and providing all necessary information and requirements through the Visitor Care Center (930).



The agreement is part of the Saudi Tourism Authority's efforts to integrate with governmental bodies and collaborate to achieve shared objectives, including improving tourist experiences, raising awareness, and instilling positive behaviors that reflect the renowned hospitality and generosity of the Saudi community.