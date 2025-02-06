Madinah: The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program (Saudi Reef) will launch a three-day initiative in Madinah tomorrow to promote winter tourism in the Saudi countryside and showcase its beauty.



Saudi Reef Assistant Secretary-General for Media and Communication Majed Al-Buraikan stated that the initiative aims to support rural communities and highlight Madinah's diverse tourism, rural, and farming assets.



He added that the initiative will enhance the visitor experience by offering a unique opportunity to enjoy the countryside in a distinctive winter atmosphere. It will feature a wide range of local goods, including fresh fruits, honey, essential oils, and handicraft products.



Visitors can also explore restaurants and cafés inspired by the rural environment and participate in tourism and entertainment experiences that showcase Saudi Arabia's rich rural culture.



This initiative is part of an ongoing commitment to promote rural tourism in the Kingdom and boost the rural economy.