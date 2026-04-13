RIYADH — The Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr season witnessed 14% growth in domestic tourism across various destinations in the Kingdom in Q1 of 2026, with a record 10 million tourists.

According to a recent report by the Ministry of Tourism on performance indicators — monitored from Ramadan 16 (March 6th) to Shawwal 9 (March 28) — the overall spending for domestic tourism increased by 5%, a value of SR10.2 billion, indicating that Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr are the peak domestic tourism season.

The report also showed that Madinah had the highest growth in domestic tourism at 20%, with 800,000 visitors; Jeddah had the second-highest at 17%, with 1.1 million visitors; and Makkah experienced 16% growth, with 3 million visitors.

Riyadh saw a 10% increase, with 1.5 million visitors; the Eastern Province had a slightly higher increase of 13%, with one million visitors; and the rest of the Kingdom experienced a 13% increase, with 2.7 million domestic tourists.

As for tourist occupancy, the Ministry’s report indicated that Makkah hotels reached a 97%-100% occupancy rate, Jeddah resorts had 85% occupancy, and AlUla resorts had 77% occupancy.

The report also showed that total tourists in the first quarter of 2026 — both inbound and domestic — grew by 8%, reaching 37.2 million, with total tourism spending (inbound and domestic) estimated at SR82.7 billion.

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