Saudi Arabia has launched an ambitious initiative to evaluate the quality of 102 national tourism education and training programmes throughout 2024, with an aim to enhance the quality of tourism education and training.

Detailing the programme, Princess Haifa Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism, said the initiative is designed to enhance the efficiency of the sector, and improve job prospects.

This assessment will be conducted in partnership with three organisations to measure the quality of the tourism programmes, such as UN Tourism, the Education and Training Evaluation Commission, and the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation.

The goal of the initiative will enable tourism education and training institutions, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, to earn both international and local accreditations and professional certificates.

The programme aims to accomplish various short- and long-term objectives. These include:

31 tourism education and training programmes and institutions receiving national and international accreditation by 2024

200 trainers and educational and administrative staff earning professional certificates to deliver new tourism programmes developed by the Ministry in collaboration with the United Nations World Tourism Organization for the year 2024

37 Ministry of Tourism employees will obtain professional certification to manage tourism programmes

By 2025, the initiative will target 27 tourism education and training programmes and institutions to achieve both international and local accreditations

Princess Haifa Mohammed Al Saud said: “We are collaborating closely with our local and international partners to fulfil the objectives of this promising initiative.

“This effort will elevate the competitiveness of the tourism labour market, enhance the kingdom's status as a premier global tourism destination, develop the skills of industry workers, and present them with exceptional job opportunities.”

It is important to highlight that last June, under the ‘Ahluha’ initiative, the Ministry of Tourism initiated the Tourism National Occupational Skills Standards in the tourism sector in both Arabic and English.

This marks the first national effort to establish specialised professional standards aimed at enhancing the quality of tourism education and training outcomes and bridging the gap between supply and demand.

