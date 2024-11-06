RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Tourism Authority Ahmed Al-Khateeb inaugurated the "Saudi Land" pavilion at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London.



Speaking on the occasion, Al Khateeb said that Saudi Arabia is the largest global investor in the tourism sector. "Saudi Arabia, the fastest-growing tourist destination globally, seeks to solidify its leadership in world tourism, aligning with the Saudi Vision 2030 goals by highlighting unique destinations, new projects, and significant investment opportunities,” he said.



Saudi Tourism Authority Chief Executive and Board Member Fahd Hamidaddin said that Saudi Arabia is celebrating its tourism achievements and record-breaking growth at this major international event. “The Kingdom seeks to build on the success of the second phase of its global promotional campaign "This land is calling," which targets key markets in the world, supporting partner successes, and forging strategic partnerships with top global companies,” he said.



The Visit Saudi pavilion unveiled the Saudi Red Sea Destination, showcasing the latest projects by Red Sea Global, which will complete 16 world-class resorts this year, with a target of 50 resorts by 2030. The pavilion also features interactive experiences that highlight Saudi hospitality, natural diversity, climate, culture, traditional attire, music, and Saudi cuisine.



The pavilion includes the Visit Saudi exhibition, organized by the Saudi Tourism Authority for the fourth consecutive year, supported by more than 70 partners across the tourism sector, representing destinations, hotels, airlines, travel companies, and tour operators.



Saudi Arabia’s presence at this prominent international event underscores the Saudi Tourism Authority’s efforts to establish the Kingdom’s status on the global tourism map, showcasing the sector’s rapid growth and record-breaking achievements. The event promotes unique Saudi destinations, attracts more tourist demographics, empowers the private tourism sector, and facilitates strategic partnerships

