The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ranked first among G20 nations in terms of the growth rate of incoming tourists during the first nine months of the year, thus registering an impressive 50% growth when compared to the same period in 2019, said the Ministry of Tourism, citing the World Tourism Barometer report recently released by the UNWTO.

These results reflect the kingdom's dedicated commitment to enhancing and developing the tourism industry, stated the ministry.

This sector has become a significant contributor to the economy, showcasing considerable progress in this crucial area, it added.

The report further indicates that Saudi Arabia has also secured the second position globally as the fastest-growing tourist destination.

It achieved a recovery rate of 150% in the tourism sector compared to pre-Covid-19 levels, it stated.

This recovery rate surpasses the global average of 87% and is the highest in the Middle East region, which reached a 120% recovery compared to pre-pandemic levels.

These remarkable achievements underscore the kingdom's emerging status as a leading tourist destination.

They highlight the continuous efforts to support and enhance the tourism industry, providing visitor experiences that meet global standards and propelling the kingdom to global leadership in this vital sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).