RIYADH — In implementation of the Saudi leadership’s directives, the Ministry of Interior has begun rectifying the status of those holders of visas, who were unable to leave the Kingdom due to the current circumstances in the region.

These visas include visit visas of all types, Umrah, transit, and final exit visas that have expired as of February 25, 2026.

The ministry instructed that the visas that have expired as of February 25, 2026, may be extended upon the request of the visitor’s host until April 18, 2026, after paying the legally mandated fees through the Absher platform.

Holders of visas (visit visas of all types, Umrah, transit, and final exit visas) that have expired as of February 25, 2026, are allowed to depart through international points directly, without extending their visas or paying any fees or late fines.

The ministry called on all beneficiaries of these directives to depart before April 18 so as to avoid the enforcement of applicable regulations in the Kingdom against violators.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).