SalamAir has announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Iran on the 2nd and 3rd of October 2024, due to the closure of Iranian airports. The airline cited the current situation in Iran as the reason behind the disruption, which affects passengers travelling on these dates.

In a statement, SalamAir acknowledged the inconvenience caused and assured passengers that they are working diligently to provide alternative travel arrangements. Affected passengers will be contacted directly to discuss their options.

SalamAir has also offered 24/7 customer support for those impacted by the cancellations. Passengers can contact the airline via phone at +968 2427 2222 or email at customercare@salamair.com.

The airline expressed regret for the disruption, apologising for any inconvenience caused, and thanked passengers for their understanding during this unforeseen event.

