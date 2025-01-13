Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the MENAT, has unveiled its regional and international expansion plans at the Saudi Tourism Forum (STF).

Driving the group’s expansion plans is the development of 36 new properties in 22 cities in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Türkiye. This includes nine new properties in Saudi Arabia KSA, a key market for Rotana.

Building on the group’s growth in 2024, during which it opened three properties in the Kingdom, including Nova M, the first Edge by Rotana in the country, Rotana aims to triple its current key count in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next three years.

Dar Rayhaan by Rotana and Al Manakha Rotana also opened their doors in Al Khobar and Madinah, respectively.

With 11 hotels currently operating in the Kingdom, Rotana’s development plans incorporate the opening of 5 new properties in 2025 including Yasmina Rayhaan by Rotana in Riyadh

These expansion plans not only align with the economic diversification efforts and tourism goals of Saudi Vision 2030, but also highlight the tremendous demand from travellers to the region as the GCC remains a key hub for global companies and international events.

KSA, specifically, ranked third in the world in the growth rate of international tourist arrivals during the first nine months of 2024, hitting 25% compared to the same period in 2023.

Philip Barnes, CEO of Rotana, said: “We see tremendous potential for expansion in Saudi Arabia. Our ambitious pipeline for KSA underscores our commitment to the hospitality and tourism sectors, both in the Kingdom and regionally, as demand for business and leisure travel soars to new heights in anticipation of major events such as the FIFA World Cup 2034. Building on a landmark 30-year legacy as a homegrown brand that offers a signature blend of authentic Middle Eastern hospitality and world-class amenities, Rotana has laid a remarkable foundation that allows us to continuously evolve our offerings and exceed guest expectations, creating moments of ‘Treasured Time’ unlike any other.”

Following the unveiling of KSA as the FIFA World Cup 2034 host nation, STF also hosted a panel discussion on the impact of the sports and entertainment sectors on hospitality and tourism. Rotana COO, Eddy Tannous participated in the panel, discussing how these sectors are shaping the Kingdom’s travel industry.

Rotana currently operates 81 hotels across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye, with a robust pipeline of new projects in Türkiye and international markets.

