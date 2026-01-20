Saudi Arabia - Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region, has announced the signing of Centro Hail, a new lifestyle hotel developed with Alkhorayef Investment and Development and the Tourism Development Fund.

Strategically located in Hail, the gateway to northern Saudi Arabia, the hotel will feature 175 contemporary rooms designed for modern travellers.

As part of Rotana’s Centro brand, Centro Hail will offer smart design, open social spaces, flexible co-working areas, and signature service, enhancing Hail’s appeal as an emerging tourism and business destination.

Philip Barnes, Chief Executive Officer of Rotana, said: “We’re excited to introduce our next-generation Centro concept to Hail, a destination that represents the diversity and growth potential of Saudi Arabia’s tourism landscape. Our continued expansion across the Kingdom is about more than numbers; it’s about creating meaningful experiences, nurturing local talent, and supporting the national vision to build a sustainable, world-class hospitality sector.”

Hesham Al Khorayef, Chairman and CEO of Hesham Mohammed Abdulaziz Alkhorayef for Investment and Development, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Rotana and the Tourism Development Fund on a project that will redefine hospitality in Hail. Centro Hail will deliver a contemporary, accessible, and inspiring guest experience, setting a new benchmark for lifestyle hotels in the region. Beyond its design and service standards, the project will also contribute to the local economy, create employment opportunities, and strengthen Hail’s position as a key tourism and business destination within Saudi Arabia.”

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

