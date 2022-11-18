RIYADH — Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced on Wednesday that the number of visitors at the Riyadh Season has crossed the mark of 3 million within less than a month since the start of the season on Oct. 21.



In a statement on his official Twitter account, Al-Sheikh said: “Within less than a month, with the support and planning of our inspiring leader, the Crown Prince, we have reached more than 3 million visitors at the Riyadh Season... and what is coming is greater and beyond imagination,” he added.



The number of visitors reached one million within one week after the launch of its activities, and on Nov. 7, after passing of 16 days, the number reached two million visitors.



One of the most attractive activities after the inauguration of the season was “The Horror Weekend,” in addition to many plays including “World War VI.”



The play was presented in an attractive comic framework, starring Hassan Al-Ballam and others who have displayed colors of humor since 3 Nov. until Nov. 13 at Bakr Al-Sheddi Theater in Boulevard Riyadh City.



The events of the play, written by Abdullah Al-Badr and directed by Taghreed Al-Daoud, revolve around the impact of one destiny on the ability to get different coexistence visions for survival.



Boulevard Riyadh City, one of the 15 entertainment zones of Riyadh Season, hosts 25 Middle Eastern and international plays, including 7 Saudi plays, most notably “The philosopher” and “The Flaming Arrow”. There are also weekly musical events.



The zone has several sub-zones, including Music for music lovers, Studios for art lovers, the snow city of Avalanche, and Trocadero with more than 500 video games.



The musical concerts added a lot of public interaction, the last of which was the evening of the renowned Arab singer Muhammad Abdo along with many other artists.



In its new version, the Riyadh Season includes 15 regions, each of which is characterized by a special entertainment character, the most prominent of which is the “Boulevard World” region, which includes the cultures and atmospheres of several countries around the world, represented by the United States of America, France, Greece, India, China, Spain, Japan, Morocco, and Mexico, in addition to the Italian Venice, where all these countries are showcasing their experiences through restaurants, markets, and the arts.



The “Boulevard World” area includes the largest artificial lake in the world, where visitors can enjoy riding submarines for the first time in the city of Riyadh and they can also enjoy a number of distinctive activities, such as the Combat Village, the Super Hero Village, in addition to the cable car. It allows movement between the region and its neighborhood, Boulevard Riyadh City, with a capacity of up to 3,000 visitors every hour.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).