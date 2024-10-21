Riyadh: Riyadh Season 2024 has kicked off with a bang, drawing an impressive two million visitors within just one week of its launch. This remarkable achievement was announced by the chairman of the board of directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Advisor Turki bin Abdulmohsen AlAlshikh. The overwhelming turnout highlights the public's enthusiasm for this annual entertainment extravaganza.



This year, the season features five main areas: Boulevard World, Kingdom Arena, Boulevard City, The Venue, and Al-Suwaidi Park. Boulevard World has undergone a significant 30 percent expansion to accommodate the surge in visitors, introducing new events and attractions. The area now boasts five new sections representing Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel, bringing the total to 22 diverse areas from around the globe, along with 300 restaurants and cafés, and more than 890 shops.

In a landmark event, Kingdom Arena hosted a historic boxing match in which Artur Beterbiev was crowned the undisputed champion in the light heavyweight division after defeating Dmitry Bivol by majority decision. This intense bout showcased fierce competition in the boxing world and marked a milestone in the sport.



The Venue area launched its season with the prestigious Six Kings Slam Championship, touted as the world’s most expensive tennis tournament. This event attracted six of the top-ranked tennis stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev, and Holger Rune.



Additionally, Al-Suwaidi Park is currently hosting a vibrant array of Indian cultural events, which will continue until Tuesday. These festivities feature popular shows, traditional cuisine, and artistic concerts, drawing large crowds from the Indian community, residents, and culture enthusiasts.

Boulevard City is captivating visitors with innovative entertainment experiences, including the PUBG Mobile game and the Conan experience, alongside a variety of dining options and a picturesque atmosphere surrounding its dancing fountain.



With its impressive lineup of events and attractions, Riyadh Season 2024 is poised to solidify its status as a global entertainment destination, seamlessly blending diverse entertainment elements in the heart of the Kingdom