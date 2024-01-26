RIYADH — The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has succeeded in achieving the target number of visitors to the current edition of the 2023 Riyadh Season before the end of its activities.



Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the board of directors of GEA, announced on Wednesday that the number of visitors to the season’s activities had reached more than 15 million from all over the world. He noted that the season achieved this record figure even before the start of a number of major events.



The 4th edition of the Riyadh Season, which began in October 2023, is expected to achieve a great record, breaking the number achieved in the second edition in 2021 that stood at over 15 million visitors.



A number of large events will be launched in the coming days and weeks, most notably the Riyadh Season Cup Championship, the first edition of the Riyadh Season Snooker Championship (English Billiards) titled “Riyadh Season Ball,” UFC fights in Mixed Martial Arts (5v5), and the historic boxing fight.



The number of visitors to the first edition of the Riyadh Season in 2019 reached more than 9.6 million, while the number of visitors to the third edition in 2022 reached more than 13 million.

