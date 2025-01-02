Doha: Qatar’s hospitality sector achieved a new record, surpassing 10 million room nights for the first time.

As of 30 December 30, 2024, the figure stood at 10 million room nights, with the final tally expected to be bolstered by an additional 35,000 room nights on December 31.

In 2024, Qatar Tourism exceeded its annual visitor arrivals target of 4.79 million, achieving 5.08 million visitors.

This growth was complemented by an exceptional performance in the hospitality sector, where nearly 10 million room nights were recorded, surpassing the original target of 8.8 million.

Visitor demographics revealed a diverse appeal, with GCC nationals accounting for 41% of visitors and the remaining 59% coming from key international markets.

Top 5 countries include Saudi Arabia, India, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States.

Qatar Tourism concluded 2024 with remarkable milestones, showcasing its growing influence and prominence in the global tourism landscape.

The year concluded with an impressive final tally of 5,076,640 visitors, reflecting an impressive 25% increase from 2023’s 4,046,281 visitors.

December alone turned in strongly with 594,079 visitors, a 14.6% rise from the previous year.

The growth was driven by an additional 48,000 air travellers and 35,000 land visitors, offsetting a minor decline of 7,000 cruise passengers compared to 2023.

Visitor numbers in December also surged by 74,000 compared to November 2024.

Visitor arrivals peaked during key events, such as the AFC Asian Cup in January, the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix, the thriving 2024/2025 cruise season, and the November school holidays, which saw record visitor numbers from Saudi Arabia.

The year also witnessed significant growth in accessibility, with visitors arriving by air (56%), land (37%), and sea (7%).

Qatar’s commitment to innovation and excellence was recognised with three prestigious awards: the Microsoft AI Excellence Award for the Visit Qatar GenAI Chatbot Trip Concierge, the Gold Award for Best Application (Mobile/Tablet), and the Silver Award for Best Web Platform at the MENA Digital Awards.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar H E Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji said: “Surpassing five million visitors in 2024 is a landmark achievement that underscores Qatar’s evolution into one of the world’s premier family-friendly destinations. This 25% year-on-year growth reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and the dedication of our stakeholders. As we look ahead, we remain committed to enhancing the visitor experience and achieving our ambitious targets of tripling visitor numbers and significantly increasing tourism’s contribution to GDP by 2030.”

Chief Executive Officer, Visit Qatar Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi: “This year’s accomplishments represent the collective efforts of all stakeholders in positioning Qatar as a global tourism leader. From hosting world-class business events and cultural festivals to launching innovative initiatives and campaigns, we have significantly enhanced our tourism offering.

“While achieving a record-breaking 10 million room nights, these milestones reflect our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we are excited about the future of tourism in Qatar and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

