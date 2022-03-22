Qatar Tourism showcased its tourism developments at the recently concluded at Outbound Travel Mart (OTM), one of the first major travel trade shows in India for 2022.

The Qatar Tourism delegation was led by Philip Dickinson, Vice President International Markets, Qatar Tourism, along with Sandeep Shevale - Tourism Marketing & Promotions and Deveekaa Nijhawan – International Public Relations & Communications. The delegation’s DMC participants covered Discover Qatar, Al Tawfeeq Travel and Travel Designer. The team was also supported by BRANDit, India Representative of Qatar Tourism.

The event presented itself as a platform to reconnect with the travel trade partners and media in the India market and an opportunity to showcase the diverse offerings and experiences Qatar has to offer.

Berthold Trenkel, Chief Operating Officer, Qatar Tourism, said: “We are pleased to be part of OTM 2022 and to re-establish our presence in the India market. The objective was to highlight the various facets that Qatar offers not just in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup, but beyond as well.

“The aim is to leverage our tourism assets based on six demand spaces identified in line with our vision, namely Sun, Sea and Sand; Active Holidays; Relax & Rejuvenate; Cultural Enthusiasts; Luxury City Breaks and Romantic Getaways. With the launch of new hotels, theme parks, cultural hotspots, retail outlets, leisure projects and more, Qatar is all set to unravel a new wave of experiences.”

To reaffirm trade partnerships, Qatar’s national carrier, Qatar Airways in association with Qatar Tourism hosted a networking dinner at The St. Regis Mumbai on March 14, 2022. The interactive evening was well-attended by travel trade partners and media representatives. The guests were acquainted with the destination and informed about various tourism products, developments and projects underway in Qatar.

Trenkel added: “India is and will continue to be a significant and rapidly growing market for us at Qatar Tourism. Pre-pandemic, we have witnessed a significant rise in arrivals from India and look forward to accelerate our efforts in sustaining the momentum and fully unlocking the potential of travellers across segments of leisure, MICE and weddings. It is an exciting time for the global tourism industry and Qatar in particular. We are working towards establishing Qatar as a world-class destination and welcoming more than six million visitors a year by 2030. India plays a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life. With strategic trade partnerships, incentive programmes backed by robust PR and marketing campaigns, we are positive that the market will see a quick turnaround in good time.”

Ranked as one of the safest countries in the world in 2022 by Numbeo, Qatar welcomes all travellers, and guests from over 95 countries, counting India, can enter visa-free. Qatar has an incredible variety of easily accessible tourist attractions, a plethora of fauna and flora, and most experiences are a unique combination of cultural authenticity and modernity. From iconic museums to bespoke restaurants, from thrilling desert adventures to world-famous events including the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022, there is something for all types of travellers and budgets.

