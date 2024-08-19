Doha: There has been an influx of tourists from the GCC and other countries during summer this year, spurred by strategic marketing, appealing promotions, and a wide range of activities designed to cater to diverse traveller preferences, according to industry data and tourism and travel experts.

The effectiveness of Qatar’s tourism strategy is evident with the country receiving over 1.6 million international visitors during the first four months of 2024 and over 2.6 million visitors in the first six months, leading to a significant increase in the leisure travel segment.

This surge has boosted occupancy rates across nearly all hotel and apartment hotel categories.

Qatar Tourism’s ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ campaign played a significant role in attracting tourists as it is designed to position Qatar as a premier summer destination with a focus on attracting visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the Asia region.

The campaign aims to achieve three main objectives: showcasing Qatar’s diverse attractions, enticing visitors with exclusive offers, and enhancing the overall visitor experience.

Prem Kumar, a travel and tourism expert, and General Manager of Somerset West Bay Doha, speaking to The Peninsula, said, “Your Summer Starts Here campaign features a variety of key activities and programmes, including cultural and shopping experiences, outdoor and beach activities, and special promotions, such as discounts of up to 40% on accommodations and dining at selected destinations. The campaign also includes a Dates Exhibition, offering a unique taste of Qatari heritage.”

“This year again, we have seen a surge in travellers from the GCC and other countries coming to Qatar for leisure and relaxation during the summer. The summer saw a significant influx of tourists mainly from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait coming to our property. Mostly these visitors travelled with their families, by land.

“Somerset West Bay Doha collaborates with Discover Qatar to offer guests easy access to the Doha Sands beach facilities and other outlets. This increase in visitors from the GCC and beyond is driven by a strategic combination of marketing efforts, attractive promotions, and a diverse range of activities designed to cater to various types of travellers.” Khalid Lakmoush, General Manager at Al Muftah Travels, said, “Your Summer Starts Here campaign aims to promote Qatar’s unique attractions such as shopping at luxury malls like the Mall of Qatar, Villaggio Mall and Place Vendome Mall and cultural sites like the Museum of Islamic Art.”

Highlighting the activities and programmes during the campaign, he said, “Qatar Toy Festival offered a variety of entertainment options for families, featuring interactive exhibitions and activities for children. Besides, visitors are encouraged to explore Doha’s beaches such as West Bay Beach and 974 Beach and enjoy the thrills of water parks like Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park at Hilton Salwa Resort and Meryal Water Park.”

Talking about promotions and offers during the campaign, Lakmoush said, “Special summer packages are available at five-star hotels like The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons Doha, offering discounted rates and exclusive dining deals. Besides, Qatar Airways’s Stopover Programme offers a chance to explore Qatar with affordable packages, including stays in luxury hotels."

Highlighting the success of Qatar’s tourism strategy, he said, “Qatar has seen a steady increase in tourists due to its strategic marketing and the successful hosting of international events like the FIFA World Cup 2022, the AFC Asian Cup 2024, and Katara International Arabian Horse Festival. “The introduction of new attractions and enhanced service quality have bolstered Qatar’s reputation as a desirable tourist destination.”

“Besides, there has been a notable increase in visitors from GCC countries, drawn by Qatar’s luxury offerings and cultural experiences. Events such as the F1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix and cultural festivals attract visitors looking for unique leisure experiences.”

Ali Thabet, an expert and consultant in tourism marketing, said, “One of the most important goals of Your Summer Starts Here campaign is to market the Qatari tourism product during the summer to people in the neighbouring countries, and citizens and residents of Qatar to benefit from offers, events and encouraging prices. Qatar Tourism seeks to market Qatar as a family and tourist destination around the globe through its offices in many countries and through its participation in international tourism exhibitions.” Thabet added, “The movement between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries almost never stops throughout the year and is at its peak during vacations and official holidays. Qatar is witnessing a constant increase in the number of visitors and this is due to the ease of procedures at entry points into the country and the availability of an integrated tourism infrastructure.”

