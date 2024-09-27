Social media
TOURISM

Qatar records 26% surge in visitor arrivals by end of August 2024: Qatar Tourism

Tourism is more than just a means of exploration; it is a powerful catalyst for transformation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 27, 2024
HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, Saad Bin Ali Kharji, said that Qatar welcomed over 3.2 million visitors by the end of August this year, a 26% increase compared to the same period in 2023.

His Excellency added that: "As we commemorate World Tourism Day 2024 under the theme 'Tourism and Peace,' we recognize that tourism is more than just a means of exploration; it is a powerful catalyst for transformation.

Under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the State of Qatar has always recognized the significant impact of the tourism industry, he added.
He added, "The recent unveiling of the Third National Development Strategy for 2024-2030 is a testament to this commitment, outlining the road-map for the next phase of Qatars development and aiming to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030".

"Among its key focus areas, the strategy highlights the tourism sector as a pivotal component in the countrys economic diversification efforts, crucial for driving sustainable economic growth".
By creating jobs, fostering inclusion, and strengthening our local economy, the tourism sector is paving the way for our country to continue to thrive, he added.
He added that this strategy offers opportunities for cultural exchange and understanding, helping to bridge divides.

When we value and preserve our cultural and natural heritage, we not only enhance the visitor experience but also nurture a sense of belonging and pride among the local community, he added.
He added that at Qatar Tourism, we have been strategically enhancing Qatars position as a leading family tourism destination, renowned for its service excellence, to diversify our economic growth.

"Our mission is to advance and enhance Qatars tourism sector by leveraging our rich cultural heritage, developing innovative attractions, and delivering unique experiences for both residents and visitors. We have been strategically planning and establishing a governance framework while attracting distinguished tourism professionals to shape the next stages of our journey," he said.

"In doing so, we have established Visit Qatar as the main arm responsible for marketing and promoting Qatar Tourism. We remain committed to achieving our objectives through integrity, effective teamwork, and continuous innovation. Our success is rooted in our dedication to service excellence, transparency, and collaborative efforts," he added.

His Excellency noted that this growth demonstrates progress toward achieving Qatar's strategic goals: positioning Qatar as one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in the region by 2030, reaching an annual visitor count of six million, becoming the premier family-friendly destination, and increasing the sectors contribution to the GDP from 7% to 12%.

Today, Qatar has firmly established itself as a major sports hub, having successfully hosted prestigious events such as the FIFA World Cup 2022 , the AFC Asian Cup 2023, and the Qatar Grand Prix, he added.
To further diversify our tourism offering, we are advancing our medical tourism sector, backed by a world-class public health system and leading specialized hospitals, he said.

The Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) sector also plays a crucial role in tourism growth, with 128 venues providing 70,000 square meters of exhibition space for major international events such as the Web Summit and the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar, he added.

He also highlights Qatar Tourism's dedication to enhancing the countrys global presence through active participation in international exhibitions and strategic partnerships, including collaborations with UEFA and Goodwood Racecourse.
As we celebrate World Tourism Day under the theme "Tourism and Peace," the World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) underscores tourism's vital role in fostering cultural exchange and contributing to a more peaceful and tolerant world. Qatar, home to over 100 nationalities, naturally encourages this cultural exchange, he added.

Recognized as one of the safest countries in the world and celebrated for its family-friendly environment, Qatar leverages its diverse population and welcoming spirit to promote global understanding, peace, and cultural connections, he said.
He added that the Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF), now in its 13th year, exemplifies our commitment to showcasing diverse culinary traditions and fostering cross-cultural engagement.
His Excellency concluded his remarks by extending his deepest appreciation to all public and private sector partners for their efforts in promoting responsible and sustainable tourism.
"Your commitment to diversifying services, encouraging innovation, and maintaining high service helps to strategically place Qatar on the international tourism landscape as a leading world-class destination,
