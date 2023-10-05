Qatar Airways has announced its expansion in Saudi Arabia, with the launch of services of two new gateways: Al Ula, Tabuk and the reopening of Yanbu.

Effective October 29, Qatar Airways will commence operations to Al Ula, followed by Yanbu on December 6 and Tabuk on December 14.

These new routes will offer passengers even more options to explore the rich cultural heritage and natural wonders of Saudi Arabia.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker said, "We are thrilled to introduce Al Ula, Yanbu, and Tabuk as our newest destinations in Saudi Arabia. These cities offer a wealth of cultural, historical, and natural experiences, and we are proud to connect travellers from around the world to these remarkable places."

Al Ula, known for its breath-taking landscapes and historical treasures, will be serviced with two weekly flights. Travellers can look forward to experiencing this UNESCO World Heritage Site's wonders, including the ancient rock formations and archaeological marvels.

Yanbu, a vibrant port city, will be connected with three weekly flights. With its beautiful beaches and diverse marine life, Yanbu is the perfect destination for those seeking sun, sea and adventure.

Tabuk, nestled amidst stunning mountains and valleys, will see Qatar Airways operate three weekly flights. Travellers to Tabuk will have the opportunity to explore its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage.

Qatar Airways now operates to nine cities in Saudi Arabia, operating more than 125 flights weekly. These cities include Al Ula, Dammam, Gassim, Jeddah, Medina, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu, providing travellers with a comprehensive network to explore the diverse landscapes and cultures of this dynamic country.

Qatar Airways' new routes to Al Ula, Yanbu, and Tabuk are expected to facilitate business and leisure travel, further strengthening economic ties and cultural exchanges between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

