The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released data for May 2024 global passenger demand, revealing a 10.7 percent increase in total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), compared to May 2023.

Meanwhile, total capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), was up 8.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). The May load factor was 83.4 percent (+1.7ppt compared to May 2023), a record high for May.

International demand rose 14.6 percent compared to May 2023. Capacity was up 14.1 percent YoY and the load factor improved to 82.8 percent (+0.3ppt on May 2023).

Domestic demand rose 4.7 percent compared to May 2023; capacity was up 0.1 percent YoY and the load factor was 84.5 percent (+3.8ppt compared to May 2023).

Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director-General, said, “Strong demand for travel continues with airlines posting a 10.7 percent YoY increase in travel for May. Airlines filled 83.4 percent of their seats, a record for the month. With May ticket sales for early peak-season travel up nearly 6 percent, the growth trend shows no signs of abating. Airlines are doing everything they can to ensure smooth journeys for all travellers over the peak northern summer period.

“But our expectations of air navigation service providers (ANSPs) are already being tested. With 5.2 million minutes of air traffic control delays racked up in Europe even before the peak season begins, it is clear that Europe’s ANSPs have unresolved challenges. And the 32,000 flight delays over the Memorial Day weekend in May show that challenges persist in the US too. Airlines are accountable to their customers; ANSPs must be as well. ANSP performance matters to their airline customers and to millions of travellers. We all need them to do their job efficiently,” he added.



