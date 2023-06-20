UAE - Pangaia, a global innovative materials science company, has collaborated with Lagardere Travel Retail and Dubai Airports as strategic partners to enter travel retail with its first outpost at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Pangaia is located in Concourse B, Terminal 3, and occupies a footprint of 182 sqm. The entrance is a bespoke large digital fascia that displays a sneak peek into Pangaia’s ethos, and serves as a platform to introduce passengers to the brand’s Earth-positive mission.

Upon entering, the space offers a unique immersion into nature, starting from the custom-built terrarium as a central feature to the natural soundscape and the invigorating scent in the fitting rooms to emulate the experience of being immersed in a forest. Echoing the brand's purpose, the Pangaia store has been mindfully designed around locally sourced finishes, natural materials and energy-efficient LED lighting throughout.

Product offer

Pangaia has curated a broad range of powered by nature products that speak to the brand’s focus on ‘high tech naturalism’ and innovation through materials science. In addition to a wide range of the iconic organic or recycled cotton 365 loungewear styles, the concession will feature a collection of FLWRDWN outerwear, recycled wool and cashmere, plant-based activewear, grape leather sneakers, as well as jersey styles from FRUTFIBER and a selection of MIRUM accessories.

The opening of Pangaia also marks the extension of Lagardère Travel Retail’s operations at DXB to Retail, in addition to its extensive and diverse portfolio of F&B outlets.

Vadim Motlik, CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail UAE, said: “This is truly a partnership between Pangaia, Dubai Airports and Lagardere Travel Retail. The journey has been marked by a very collaborative and enthusiastic spirit, eager to bring the brand to life in the world’s busiest airport.

“This new business venture is a testament of Lagardere Travel Retail’s commitment to provide innovative and unique experiences to passengers, alongside the strong sustainability focus our business has for the years to come.”

Pangaia collective added: “Since our inception, Pangaia’s mission has been to inspire and accelerate industry transformation towards an Earth-Positive future. With the incredible support of our partners, we were able to create an experience connecting the traveling audience back to nature, offering them a glimpse into the movement we are creating and having them join us on the journey towards more responsible production and consumption.”

Eugene Barry, EVP - Commercial at Dubai Airports said: "Our partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail and Pangaia not only enhances the airport consumer experience for our guests, but also reinforces our commitment to sustainable practices. By bringing this highly innovative brand to DXB, we aim to inspire travellers to make conscious choices and create greater awareness about the collective power of individual actions. Together, we are creating spaces where environmental responsibility, creativity and style seamlessly coexist, offering DXB guests the opportunity to make a positive impact on their journeys."

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).