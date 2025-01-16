Muscat – Revenues from Oman’s three to five-star hotels rose by 4.9% by the end of November 2024, reaching RO212.37mn compared to RO202.5mn during the same period in 2023, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The growth in revenues corresponds with a 3.9% increase in the total number of hotel guests, which climbed to 1,929,485 by November 2024, up from 1,857,729 in 2023. The occupancy rate also grew slightly, recording a 1.5% rise to 48.7% compared to 47.9% during the same period last year.

Omani guests constituted the largest share, increasing by 4.9% to 739,406 visitors. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) visitors also rose, albeit marginally, by 0.1% to 182,408.

Other Arab visitors saw the most significant rise, up by 12.4% to 95,586. European visitors, who make up a substantial proportion of the guest base, increased by 4.7% to 466,827.

Guests from the Americas totalled 53,813, reflecting a 4.3% rise, while African guests increased by 6.4% to 11,108. Visitors from Asia grew by 4.8% to 277,627. However, guests from Oceania saw a notable decline, dropping by 30% to 28,038.

The figures highlight continued growth in Oman’s hospitality sector, underpinned by steady increases in both domestic and international visitors.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

