Muscat – Dhahirah governorate is inviting bids for the organisation of the 2025 Dhahirah Tourism Festival, which is expected to boost domestic tourism with the participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in various activities.

“This initiative is designed to promote local tourism, foster a lively environment for families, and offer a platform for local businesses,” said an official from the governorate. “We are looking for companies with experience in festival management and registration with the Tender Board.”

The winning bidder will be responsible for the festival’s overall organisation, which includes managing a consumer exhibition and operating recreational games.

The event will also feature a designated restaurant area, which the selected company will establish and manage.

“The festival will highlight the unique attractions of Dhahirah and its rich heritage, providing an engaging experience for both the locals and those fro the other parts,” the official added.

The Dhahirah Tourism Festival is expected to create job opportunities while offering a platform for local businesses to grow. The first edition of the festival, held in early 2024, was a success.

It ran from February 15 to March 6 under the theme ‘Richness and Diversity’ and featured a heritage village, rides for all ages, shopping pavilions, SME kiosks, and a theatre for cultural performances, including poetry evenings.

Other activities of the 2024 festival included Smurfs Village, acrobatic and juggling shows, paragliding, horse shows, laser displays, and a classic cars exhibition.

More than 100 young men and women from the governorate took part in organising the event, contributing to its success. The 2025 edition is expected to build on this momentum, the official added.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

