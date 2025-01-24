Madrid, Spain – The Sultanate of Oman hosted a vibrant cultural evening in the Spanish capital, Madrid, as part of its participation in the International Tourism Exhibition ‘Fitur 2025.’ Organised by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in collaboration with the Embassy of Oman in Spain, the event aimed to strengthen cultural and tourism ties between the two nations.

His Excellency Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, delivered the opening address, highlighting the historical and cultural connections shared by Oman and Spain. “Both nations have long served as meeting points for civilisations, embracing universal human values and a spirit of openness,” he stated. He emphasised the increasing number of Spanish tourists visiting Oman and underscored the potential for further collaboration in the tourism sector.

His Excellency also noted that Oman’s tourism strategy, developed in partnership with the Spanish House of Expertise, aims to achieve balanced tourism growth through diverse offerings such as adventure tourism, medical tourism, conference tourism, and cruise and yacht tourism from Europe and East Asia.

The evening featured a fashion show by Omani designer Faiza bint Juma al Balushi, owner of ‘Beit Al Fanar,’ showcasing elegant interpretations of traditional Omani attire. Musical performances by the ‘Shabab Oman’ band captivated the audience with heritage-inspired melodies such as Helwat Oman and Zaho Bik Al-Aswanu, alongside contemporary pieces that blended Omani and international influences.

Omani cuisine was also highlighted through a discussion on Bahari, a book by Omani author Dina Makki, which explores the country’s culinary traditions.

The event was attended by dignitaries, ambassadors from Arab countries, senior officials from major Spanish tourism companies, representatives from the United Nations Tourism Organisation, and media figures. The evening concluded with networking sessions, fostering opportunities for collaboration and further promoting Oman as a unique and attractive travel destination.

