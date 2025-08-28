Musannah – South Batinah has recorded a significant increase in licensed tourism establishments with the number reaching 249 by the end of July 2025, according to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

These include 11 hotels, eight hotel apartments, five rest houses, two camps, 173 guesthouses, 48 green lodges and two heritage lodges. Barka leads with 182 facilities, followed by Musannah (34), Rustaq (22), Nakhal (ten) and Wadi al Maawil (one).

The governorate also has 198 licensed travel and tourism offices, comprising 116 travel agencies and 82 tour operators, underlining its growing status as a tourist hub.

Dr Al Mutasim bin Nasser al Hilali, Director of Heritage and Tourism Department in South Batinah, said the governorate offers a unique blend of heritage, history, nature, adventure and marine tourism. “Its strategic location, stretching from the Sea of Oman’s coast to mountain ranges linked with Dakhliyah and Dhahirah, allows visitors to enjoy a diverse range of experiences,” he stated.

Hilali added that the governorate is working to attract more investment in hotels, camps, heritage lodges and guesthouses, in coordination with government agencies and the Municipal Council. “We also encourage local communities and SMEs to play a role by converting traditional houses into lodges and using farms for green lodges and guesthouses, creating opportunities for youth and entrepreneurs,” he said.

