The Sultanate of Oman is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for global travellers thanks to its systematic positioning, amazing history, friendly people, spectacular scenery, and diverse landscapes.

Although Covid-19 pandemic hit the Oman tourism hard as lockdowns restricted people from traveling, the sector witnessed significant recovery as visitor arrivals started increasing from the fourth quarter of 2021 onwards following ease in limitations on logistics movement.

Tourist arrivals have impressively surpassed pre-pandemic levels, jumping from 2.5 million in 2019 to 2.9 million in 2022. In 2023, Oman welcomed more than three million foreign tourists, marking a 41.2 per cent increase over 2022.

Underscoring this historic growth is a report from Fitch Solutions Company BMI that the average annual tourist influx for the period from 2023 to 2027 will grow by 7.4 per cent, indicating sustained growth in the nation's tourism sector.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Oman was among the top 20 best performing destinations in the world for tourist arrivals between January and July 2023.

The credit of this growing popularity of Oman as a premier tourist destination goes to the country’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, which made efforts to put Oman on the global tourist map.

The ministry has implemented a number of development plans to enhance investments and expand cultural and geological tourism programmes. It also has many offers including new tourism products, especially in leisure and adventure tourism. For this purpose, the ministry started collaborating with nearby countries.

In March this year, the ministry launched a ‘See Double’ campaign, prompting travellers to visit both destinations during their summer holidays in collaboration with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.

Oman also signed an agreement with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain to promote cruises across all four destinations.

In October 2023, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait agreed to form a ‘GCC zone’ for visas that will help GCC tourists cross-country travel like they do in Europe.

Interestingly, Oman has been a significant draw for Indian travellers because of many factors, including the availability of similar cultural influence, travel accessibility from most Indian cities, and easy visa procedures.

As a result, Oman is enthusiastically stepping up its efforts through comprehensive promotional campaigns to attract the Sultanate of Oman's allure of diverse experience to Indian travellers.

The current roadshows being held in major Indian cities in partnerships with prominent players, including leading luxury hotels and airlines, reinforce Oman’s position as “a top-tier destination for Indian travellers seeking luxury, culture, and adventure.”

The roadshows are part of a broader strategy by Oman's Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to boost visitor numbers from India and reinforce the strong ties between the two nations through tourism.

According to report by the Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTC India), that the atmosphere at the roadshows was charged with energy as Indian travel trade professionals engaged in meaningful dialogues with Oman tourism officials.

“The message was clear: Oman is not just a destination; it is a luxurious haven of natural beauty, rich heritage, and extraordinary experiences that promise to leave a lasting impression," GTTC India stated in the report.

Indian tourist arrivals in Oman registered remarkable growth of over 70 per cent compared to the previous year, crossing the half-million mark to reach 610,057 visitors. The growth continues to gather momentum, with the figures showing a 15 per cent increase in arrivals in the first five months of 2024.

