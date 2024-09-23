Muscat – Musandam has introduced an initiative called ‘Musandam Lodges’ to enhance the tourism sector and stimulate the local economy.

The announcement was made during a workshop organised by Oman Tourism College in collaboration with Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Musandam Branch on Sunday.

Sayyid Ibrahim Said al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam, highlighted the initiative’s goal of encouraging residents to invest in world-class tourist lodges while utilising the governorate’s rich natural diversity. “This project aims to improve tourism infrastructure, attract local investments and address the growing demand for tourist accommodation.”

Key objectives include promoting both local and international tourism through diverse lodging options, boosting Musandam’s reputation as a prime tourist destination, and supporting small and medium enterprises in the governorate. Additionally, the initiative is expected to generate new job opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

The governor urged local investors to capitalise on available opportunities and benefit from incentives for lodging projects. Musandam International Company will manage the development of investment, financing and commercial models alongside urban and architectural plans for participating companies.

The workshop included presentations on the importance of developing tourist lodges as a fundamental element of tourism growth.

