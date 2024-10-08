Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MHT) has established a committee to give a fillip to the existing tourist attractions in Dakhliyah, besides developing the Bahla Fort and Oasis in the governorate.

In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, one of the goals of this committee is to encourage private sector’s involvement in the management of archaeological and tourist sites.

Bahla Fort holds a unique place in Oman’s rich history, being the first historical landmark in the sultanate to be inscribed on Unesco’s World Heritage List in 1987. It is recognised as a primary cultural and heritage destination that attracts visitors from around the globe.

In a statement, MHT announced the issuance of a ministerial decision to reconstitute the committee responsible for implementing the management plan for this historical site.

The committee will be led by the wali of Bahla with representatives from the Majlis A’Shura, the Municipal Council, the Department of Municipal Affairs, the Office of Endowments and Religious Affairs, the Department of Housing and Urban Planning, the Department of Agricultural Development, and the Director of the Bahla Oasis and Fort site department. Additionally, representatives from several private companies will also be part of this committee.

The decision outlines the committee’s responsibilities, including ensuring adherence to organisational regulations for site management, coordinating and supervising plans and projects, and promoting the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of the area.

The committee also aims to facilitate the development and rehabilitation of historical sites while engaging the local community in related projects and job opportunities.

In January 2024, the Bahla Fort Winter Festival attracted over 20,000 visitors.

