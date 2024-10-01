Salalah – Salalah Airport welcomed its first charter flight from the Czech Republic this year carrying 183 visitors. The flight, on Monday, marked the start of the winter tourism season in Dhofar.

According to Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, the number of visitors to Dhofar increased 18.4% last winter season, who arrived on 239 charter flights from various European countries.

Hotels in the governorate, particularly 4- and 5-star properties, reported occupancy rates exceeding 95% last season. In addition to enhancing accommodation options, the ministry is focusing on improving tourist attractions, including the Haywar Cave in Jebel Samhan and upgrading adventure tourism sites.

Plans are also underway to provide space for small and medium enterprises, as well as Riyada card holders, at Al Baleed Archaeological Park to sell antiques, gifts and handicrafts. To further position Dhofar as a premier tourist destination, the ministry is developing a promotional strategy targeting Gulf and international markets.

